ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Radical French director Jean-Marie Straub dies aged 89

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzlul_0jIQaEfc00
Jean-Marie Straub pictured receiving his Leopard of Honour award at the 2017 Locarno film festival.

Anti-conformist French film-maker Jean-Marie Straub died peacefully at his home in Switzerland on Sunday, the Swiss National Film Archive announced. He was 89.

Straub was a peer of many greats from the French New Wave and received the Locarno film festival’s lifetime achievement award in 2017.

“I spoke to Mrs Straub at midday; he died at 6am this morning at his house in Rolle,” Cinémathèque Suisse spokesman Christophe Bolli told AFP. “He died peacefully.” Rolle is on Lake Geneva in Switzerland, and was also the home town of film-maker Jean-Luc Godard, who died in September.

Born in 1933 in Metz in northeastern France, Straub started out as an assistant to some of the great French film-makers of the age, including Jean Renoir, Jacques Rivette and Robert Bresson. He was close to New Wave standard-bearers François Truffaut and Godard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VP6FC_0jIQaEfc00
A still from Sicilia! (1999) directed by Straub with Daniele Huillet. Photograph: United Archives GmbH/Alamy

In the 1960s, he left France for Germany to avoid conscription in the Algerian war, directing films in tandem with his wife Daniele Huillet, who died in 2006. The couple challenged traditional narrative and aesthetic patterns. Among their best-known films are The Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach (1968), From the Clouds to the Resistance (1979) and Sicilia! (1999).

He eventually lived around the corner from Godard, who died in Rolle aged 91. “We were very, very close to him. He also donated some of his films to us,” Bolli said of Straub. “We had done a lot of screenings with him and he came many times between 2018 and 2019. Afterwards, his health deteriorated.”

Straub was awarded Locarno’s Leopard of Honour, putting him in the company of other recipients including Rivette, Godard, Ennio Morricone, Bernardo Bertolucci, Paul Verhoeven, Ken Loach, Terry Gilliam, Werner Herzog and John Landis.

“Thank you Jean-Marie for your generosity and your sharp outlook on the world, which is highly topical. We will watch over your legacy and make it shine,” Cinémathèque Suisse director Frederic Maire said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies

If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
The Guardian

Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: who stands out now all 32 teams have played?

We have reached that significant point in the group stage at which all 32 teams in Qatar have played. Whose name is on the 2022 World Cup, as far as we can see?. Spain, most obviously, given the ease with which they swatted aside Costa Rica, starving their admittedly limited opponents of possession, while threatening the goal every time they went forward. The 2010 winners were unfortunate to be knocked out of last year’s Euros after outplaying Italy in their semi-final, boast an increasingly accomplished coach in Luis Enrique, and potentially the breakthrough star of the tournament in the 18-year-old Barcelona schemer Gavi. Just try getting the ball off them.
The Guardian

Ronald Clarke obituary

My father, Ronald Clarke, who has died aged 89, was an education officer who helped design courses in public administration for developing economies. Born in Poole, Dorset, the only son of Doris (nee Clarke), a Post Office clerk, and Harold, a surveyor with Poole city council, Ron went to Bournemouth boys’ grammar school and loved playing piano duets with his father. As a teenager, he found soulmates in the local Methodist church youth group; his religious faith ebbed away over the decades.
The Guardian

The Guardian

510K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy