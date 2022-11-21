ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider shares her winter weather predictions for North Carolina

By Alex Schneider, Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUTas_0jIQX4Jm00

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! As our newest addition to the Max Weather team, it seems only fitting that she’s the first member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring.

Alex is throwing down the gauntlet, predicting a somewhat snowy winter! She might not be a snow-lover, but after spending some time in Texas, it seems fitting to predict some snow for her first winter back in North Carolina.

Find out what the FOX8 Max Weather team thinks winter has in store for us!

Here is her full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? A slightly above normal winter, temperature-wise, but expect some extremes thrown in there!

Coldest temperature? 14°

How many inches of snow? 9 inches overall

Largest snowfall? 4 inches

First snow? Alex is calling for our first snowfall around January 10. The average date for North Carolina to see snow is usually somewhere in the first week of January, so as much as she’d like a white Christmas, she’s playing it safe with a mid-January call.

Rolf Storz
4d ago

God knows how to make fools of weathermen and politicians! He has proven that time after time. Man’s predictions have proven themselves wrong especially when presented in arrogance 👍

Reply
4
Jerry Martin
4d ago

They only predict for fun... not to want you to think she is a god ..... y'all are too sensitive to anything people say

Reply
2
