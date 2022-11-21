Read full article on original website
MLive.com
‘Giant’ Tim Kloska leads West Catholic football in 59-14 win over Negaunee for D6 title
DETROIT -- Don’t wake a sleeping giant. In the first half of the MHSAA Division 6 championship game at Ford Field on Friday evening, the Negaunee football team managed to keep Grand Rapids West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska from waking up the Falcons’ offense.
MLive.com
WMU football upsets Toledo behind stingy defense, record-setting punter
KALAMAZOO, MI – Punting the ball 14 times and failing to eclipse 200 yards of total offense are signatures of a lopsided loss, but Western Michigan turned them into a stunning 20-14 win over Toledo on Friday at Waldo Stadium in the Broncos’ 2022 season finale. WMU’s defense...
MLive.com
GR Forest Hills Central football motivated by state runner-up finish
DETROIT – It took Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s football team nearly 30 years to get back to the state championship game. The Rangers accomplished their goal of getting back to a title game but were unable to hang with a talented Warren De La Salle team as they fell 52-13 in the Division 2 final Friday at Ford Field.
MLive.com
Timmy Kloska’s 241 rushing yards, 4 TDs lead Grand Rapids West Catholic to 4th state title
Timmy Kloska rushed 19 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns Friday in leading Grand Rapids West Catholic to a 59-14 victory Negaunee in the Division 6 state championship game at Ford Field. It was West Catholic’s fourth state title – that’s tied for the 16th-most in MHSAA history –...
MLive.com
See 51 photos from Western Michigan’s last home game against Toledo
KALAMAZOO, MI-- After Thanksgiving, most of Kalamazoo wasn’t able to watch Western Michigan University’s last home football game against Toledo. The Broncos beat the Rockets, 20-14, in front of 8,645 fans at Waldo Stadium on Nov. 25. Though Toledo was the first to score, Western was able to bounce back with a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter.
MLive.com
Repeat Golden Helmet winner Nick Wheeler at the helm for history-making Gladwin
GLADWIN, MI – No amount of curveballs throws Nick Wheeler off his game. And the Gladwin football team recognized that the first time they spun one his way – and he hasn’t so much as batted an eye in any challenge since that day. “He is unfazed...
MLive.com
How Muskegon’s band of brothers helped pave the way to a return to Ford Field
ALLENDALE – The Muskegon Big Reds have made trips to Ford Field a tradition as the winningest program in Michigan high school football history has reached the state championship game in eight of the past 11 seasons. One of the consistent staples of the Big Reds during their championship...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football predictions: Who brings home state football titles?
High school football seasons like this one don’t come around often in the Grand Rapids area. Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic have all advanced to this weekend’s state championship games in Detroit.
MLive.com
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
MLive.com
Gladwin’s state-title quest comes down to ‘Something’s gotta give’ clash
GLADWIN, MI – In the thin margin between improbable and impossible, Gladwin thrives. And the Flying G’s are relishing the chance to roam in that realm once again.
MLive.com
‘Holidays in the City’ highlights seasonal activities in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Celebrate the holidays and help close out the year with events happening every week through Dec. 31 in downtown Muskegon. The activities over the holidays are a collaborative effort between the Downtown Development Authority, the city of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. The goal...
MLive.com
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
MLive.com
2 seriously injured in overnight shooting, Grand Rapids police investigate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday, Nov. 23, on the city’s Southeast Side. Grand Rapids police responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue, south of 28th Street near Eastern Avenue. Police found a man and a...
