KALAMAZOO, MI-- After Thanksgiving, most of Kalamazoo wasn’t able to watch Western Michigan University’s last home football game against Toledo. The Broncos beat the Rockets, 20-14, in front of 8,645 fans at Waldo Stadium on Nov. 25. Though Toledo was the first to score, Western was able to bounce back with a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO