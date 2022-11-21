ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 16

Benji Swindle
4d ago

All good. Can you do a story on people who actually need pain medication but can’t get them from their Dr. Because of the lawsuits and the fear of being personally sued

Reply(3)
17
Demonkkktics are evil
4d ago

Addiction can happen to anyone. It's a horrible disease! congratulations to this young lady

Reply
6
Bonnie Adams-Cook
4d ago

Sure strikes fast, nobody is immune. I saw this post after the lead article about "Savage Sisters" recovery houses around Philly. Me... 12 steps, 31 years. God bless you Darlin

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Involved in 1989 Kidnapping, Murder Now Has Chance for Parole

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A man involved in the kidnapping and murder of a St. Marys woman abducted from the DuBois Mall in 1989 now has a chance for parole. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Christopher A. Weatherill, now 50, was only 17-years-old when he...
DUBOIS, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania veterans’ homes need nurses and health care workers

The homes are turning away veterans due to lack of staffing. Pennsylvanians who served their country are waiting for weeks or even months to get into one of the commonwealth’s homes for military veterans. About 1,500 former servicemembers and their spouses live in the state’s six veterans homes. Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
iheart.com

State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers

>State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is among several state attorneys who've sent a letter to companies asking them to suspend loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. He said in a statement Tuesday that Pink Energy ripped off consumers by making false statements regarding their systems' output and anticipated reductions for energy bills. The company has filed for bankruptcy. Shapiro says the lawsuit will help protect state customers while the state investigates Power Home Solar, which also does business as Pink Energy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy