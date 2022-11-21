Read full article on original website
Take Advantage of 50 Miles of Free Cross-Country Skiing in CNY
When it comes to enduring Upstate New York winters, people generally fall into one of two camps: Camp A prefers to "hibernate," and Camp B embraces the snow and the many ways to engage with it. If you've been in Camp A but have always been curious about Camp B, there are 50 miles of groomed winter trails in Boonville where you can try it.
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
CNY Couple Use Holiday Village to Celebrate Christmas & Give Back to Community
A couple in Westernville, New York is using their holiday village to not only celebrate the Christmas season but to help give back to a community. Debby Dibble and David Vivenzio wanted to build a sleigh and reindeer to decorate their lawn decoration for the Christmas season. Santa's sleigh turned into a small Christmas village before they were done, including Santa's workshop, an elf house, a Mrs. Clause bakery, and St. Nick's church.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street
A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff
Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning. Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Get Medication Disposal Bags Sent To Your Home For Free
There is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. And, if you live in Oneida County you can have the drug neutralizing bags sent to your home for free. While we've been told for years not to throw unused or old...
