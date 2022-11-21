A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In October, Richmond City Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. ruled that the City would have ownership of the A.P. Hill statue. This came after his ruling sided with Richmond that the City had maintained the statue.

The City was going to donate the A.P. Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia , but now, four collateral descendants of Hill asked the Richmond Court to overturn the decision of Judge Cheek and give them ownership of the statue and Hill’s remains, which are buried below. The filing adds that Richmond should pay for relocating the statute and $14,010 in attorney fees.

Traffic drives in the circle at the monument of confederate General A.P. Hill is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Hill’s remains lie beneath the statue. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

In September, the descendants’ attorney argued in court that the statue was a public cemetery and grave marker, not a war memorial.

The location of the A.P. Hill statue, at the intersection of W. Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, presents a traffic concern, the city also argued in court.

