Narcity
Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son
Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam
Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Neymar breaks down in tears after suffering injury from horror challenge in Brazil’s World Cup 2022 win over Serbia
NEYMAR broke down in tears after suffering an injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup. The 30-year-old forward limped off in the second-half with a suspected problem shortly after being caught on the end of a poor challenge from defender Nikola Milenkovic. He was subbed with...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
A World Cup soccer player awaits surgery after fracturing his jaw and bleeding internally from colliding with his teammate during a match
Saudi Arabia soccer player Yasser Al-Shahrani is in the hospital awaiting surgery following a horror collision with his goalkeeper in the World Cup.
‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis
The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
