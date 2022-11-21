Read full article on original website
KTLO
Positive trends continue in Nov. for Baxter Co., City of MH sales tax
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continues to see positive trends in November. According to the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, Alma Clark, the city collected a total of $566,397 in sales tax revenue in November, which is an increase of 8.4% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $445,618, which is an increase of 8%.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
KTLO
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Laurelwood Homeowners Association
A boil order was issued Monday afternoon for the Laurelwood Homeowners Association in Baxter County for inadequate disinfectant levels and affects the entire system. All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Failure to register leads to arrest of Newton County man
A Newton County man has been arrested after failing to comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were looking for 49-year-old Eric Wade Hacker as a possible suspect for a recent break-in in the Marble Falls area. Authorities went to investigate a camper parked in a lot near The Hub Motel along Arkansas Highway 7 Spur, where they were advised the residence belonged to Hacker and his wife.
KTLO
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mitchell was born on December 14, 1971, in Piggott, Arkansas, to William and Marilynn Wallace Purdom. He graduated from Piggot High School in Piggot, Arkansas. Mitchell was best known for his work with the Bridge of Hope Food Ministry at Engage Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTLO
Bridge closure on AR Highway 56 between Franklin and Myron
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reports a bridge closure on Arkansas Highway 56 just west of Myron. The State Highway Department states the closure will be for an indefinite period of time. This closure means there is no thru traffic from Franklin to Myron at this time. There are...
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
KTLO
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
KTLO
Sandra Hammer, 64, Yellville (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Sandra Hammer of Yellville are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Sandra Hammer died Thursday in Yellville.
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
KTLO
Mountain Home NJROTC narrowly defeats Chaparral NJROTC
Mountain Home NJROTC edged out Chaparral NJROTC 889.3 to 878.4 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Mountain Home NJROTC was led by Chirstian Depoister who shot a 248.7 with contributing members of Prins Dylan, Johnathon Mason, and Faithann Hall. Mountain Home NJROTC finished the regular season in eleventh place, in the Elite Division with a 4-3 record and finished in second place in the Navy Jrotc Conference.
