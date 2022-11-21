Read full article on original website
wglc.net
Officer acquitted in man’s shooting at Chicago train station
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been found not guilty in the February 2020 shooting and wounding of an unarmed man during a struggle at a downtown commuter train station. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps acquitted 33-year-old Melvina Bogard Tuesday of aggravated battery and misconduct charges. Prosecutors have said Bogard and another officer, Bernard Butler, were riding a train when they saw Ariel Roman move between cars while the train was in motion, in violation of a city ordinance. Roman got off the train and told the officers he had anxiety issues. A struggle ensued and prosecutors say Bogard shot Roman once in the chest or abdomen, then shot him from behind in the buttocks or hip when Roman ran.
2 Illinois sisters get probation after Capitol riot pleas
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago-area sisters have been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to joining in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors requested that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. But a federal judge in Washington, D.C. instead sentenced them Tuesday to probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution and a $2,000 fine. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that both sisters pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Aurora Police Officers rescue child who fell through ice
AURORA – A child and rescuers suffered minor injuries after a successful rescue of a boy who fell through the ice on a pond in Aurora. Just before 4:30 PM on Wednesday, Aurora’s 911 Telecommunications Center received reports of a 9-year-old drowning after trying to retrieve a football. Aurora Police officers and Aurora Firefighters were dispatched to the scene. When officers arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy who had fallen through ice and an adult woman who had gone in to attempt to save the child.
