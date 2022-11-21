Read full article on original website
Failure to register leads to arrest of Newton County man
A Newton County man has been arrested after failing to comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were looking for 49-year-old Eric Wade Hacker as a possible suspect for a recent break-in in the Marble Falls area. Authorities went to investigate a camper parked in a lot near The Hub Motel along Arkansas Highway 7 Spur, where they were advised the residence belonged to Hacker and his wife.
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
Stone County man arrested for sending threatening messages to juvenile
A Stone County man has been arrested on charges of terroristic threatening. According to the probable cause affidavit, 20-year-old Toby Neil Cox was accused of sending threatening messages to a juvenile stating he would “stab them until they died.” The victim’s mother states Cox sent additional messages threatening to say he would pick up the child after he stabbed the mother.
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
Izard County man sentenced in attempted murder case
An Izard County man has been sentenced in the attempted capital murder case involving the manager of a Melbourne fast-food outlet. Matthew P. Garner (pictured below), 34, was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after jurors found him guilty of attempted capital murder and first-degree battery, both felonies, last week in Izard County Circuit Court.
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
Two dead in Branson murder-suicide
The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
