It was a tough day in Mendota Tuesday, as the afternoon discovery of two bodies in a home was compounded by an armed robbery that happened just before 10:00 last night. It happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street. The caller who reported the incident told dispatchers that a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him as he was walking, and the driver flashed a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim gave the gunman his money, and the robber took off in his car.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO