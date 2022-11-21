Read full article on original website
Mendota promotes officer to Sergeant
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department promoted patrolman Zachary Urbanski to Sergeant at a ceremony Monday night. Sgt Urbanski joined the department in January of 2019. The Western Illinois University graduate also attended South Suburban Law Enforcement Academy in Glen Ellyn.
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
Fugitive arrested in Streator
STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Mendota Tuesday Night
It was a tough day in Mendota Tuesday, as the afternoon discovery of two bodies in a home was compounded by an armed robbery that happened just before 10:00 last night. It happened in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street. The caller who reported the incident told dispatchers that a motor vehicle pulled up alongside him as he was walking, and the driver flashed a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim gave the gunman his money, and the robber took off in his car.
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’
The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
Judge sentences west suburban drug trafficker to decades in prison; sent $56M back to Mexico cartels
A federal judge in Chicago has come down hard on a drug trafficker who operated out of warehouses in the Chicago suburbs.
Three Teens, Two from Dixon and One from Mt. Morris, Arrested for Burglary of Arco Gas Station in Dixon
About 1:00 am Friday, November 18, the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the Arco Gas Station, located at 1225 North Galena Avenue, in reference to a burglary in progress. The witness observed subjects enter the business through a broken window. Prior to officers’ arrival, the subjects fled the area....
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
Man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
(WIFR) - A man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday that the chase started in Stephenson County, and ended in Polo, where the man was taken into custody. This story is developing...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
