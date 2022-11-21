Read full article on original website
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Is Lars von Trier’s Trippy, Bizarro Masterpiece
Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom—whose first two seasons aired in 1994 and 1997—was an absolutely bonkers Danish blend of hospital drama and otherworldly thriller that gave David Lynch’s Twin Peaks a run for its auteurist-insanity money. It also had a delightfully demented sense of humor. That—along with its mind-boggling madness—remains firmly intact in the series’ long-awaited and grand return, The Kingdom Exodus, a five-part follow-up helmed by von Trier and Morten Arnfred that (along with its prior two runs) premieres on December 27 on Mubi. Fans of deranged delirium won’t want to miss it.As befitting a work by the Antichrist...
