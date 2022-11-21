ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Body Of Former Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. To Lie In State In Frankfort

FRANKFORT (11/24/22) – The body of the late Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr. will lie in state at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday (11/29) for the public to pay their respects. Brown, who served as Governor from 1979 to 1983, died Monday at the age of 88. A news release from the Governor’s office says a private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday (11/30).
FRANKFORT, KY
Fort Knox Soliders Participate In Taylor Wreath-Laying Ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers from Fort Knox will pay tribute to former President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kentucky. The Army post says the ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Fort Knox says that each year, the U.S. military puts a wreath at the gravesite of each deceased former president on the anniversary of their births. Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan Jr. is the commanding general of the 84th Training Command. He will host the ceremony and an honor guard from his unit will assist with the wreath laying. Taylor became the nation’s 12th president when he was sworn into office in 1849.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ester L. Vinson

Ester L. Vinson, 97, died Tuesday (11/22) at Harrison Springs Healthcare in Corydon, IN. She is survived by her sister: Doris Jean Embrey of Brandenburg; and a brother: Norman Vinson of Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, (11/27) at 3:00 P.M. EST at First Baptist Church in Brandenburg with burial to follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church or to Southern Care Hospice Services in New Albany, Indiana. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDENBURG, KY
“Big Breck Christmas Bash” To Highlight Small Business Takes Place Saturday

HARDINSBURG (11/25/22) – The Breckinridge County Chamber of Commerce and Breck United Economic Development group will commemorate “Small Business Saturday” with the “Big Breck Christmas Bash” Saturday from 7am to 2pm at the Wired Rooster Coffee Shop in Hardinsburg. Several local vendors will be present along with lists for the Chamber’s “Shop At Home” Campaign effort. Created by credit card American Express back in 2010, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize locally owned businesses during the first weekend of the Christmas shopping season.
HARDINSBURG, KY

