FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sazerac will invest $600 million to build nearly 20 barrel warehouses creating up to 50 jobs and expand a cooperage in London. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Louisville-based Sazerac will purchase the Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to build the new barrel storage warehouses. In addition, the project includes a 72,000-square-foot expansion of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage to increase production capacity for barrels used to store the company’s aging whiskies. Officials said work will begin soon and the first seven barrel warehouses are expected to be completed by spring 2025.

LONDON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO