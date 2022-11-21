Read full article on original website
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Upperclassman housing is a complicated endeavor for many Tufts studentsThe Tufts Daily
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
NECN
Hundreds Forced Out of Their Homes on Thanksgiving After Electrical Fire in Worcester
Hundreds of residents of Worcester, Massachusetts were forced out of their apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning after an electrical fire in the building forced a mass evacuation, according to authorities. Officials say it wasn't the graveness of the fire that caused the evacuation. Apparently, the fire itself was put out...
NECN
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
NECN
Traffic Delays in Lexington After Dump Truck Strikes Overpass
An oversized dump truck struck a bridge Friday evening in Lexington, Massachusetts, creating traffic delays on a day where roadways are busier than usual. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirms the dump truck struck a bridge on Route 2 westbound over Waltham STreet. The northbound direction of Waltham Street is...
NECN
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
NECN
One Man Stabbed During Altercation in Manchester, NH
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50 year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
NECN
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
NECN
Woman Injured in Deadly Apple Store Crash Describes Experience
A customer who was among those injured Monday when an SUV crashed into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, recalled what was going through her mind during the tragic incident that left one person dead. Sharon Nasser, one of 19 people hurt in the crash, was in the middle of...
NECN
Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes
Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
NECN
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
NECN
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Conn.
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
NECN
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
NECN
Boston's Sumner Tunnel Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck, Causing Major Delays
Those traveling in Boston on Friday night -- including many traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport -- encountered lengthy traffic delays near the Sumner Tunnel, which was closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer got stuck during rush hour on Black Friday. Just before 7 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of...
NECN
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
NECN
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
NECN
3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton
Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
NECN
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
NECN
No One Hurt After Green Line Train Collides With Car Near BU Bridge
The MBTA says service has resumed on part of the Green Line's B Branch after an accident near the Boston University Bridge. No one was hurt when a Green Line train collided with a Maserati. Service was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore station, the transit agency said, during the...
