Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State

Louisiana DOTD Employee and Suspect Both Killed in an Attack and Deputy-Involved Shooting on I-10 Louisiana – On November 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., Troopers with the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatal attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) employee and subsequent deputy-involved shooting. The LADOTD worker and the suspect were killed in the event.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO