ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Wind gradually subsides overnight, giving way to slightly higher temps Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the wind gradually subsides overnight, and it will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid- and upper-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378Ugl_0jIPAPH600

NEXT: Wednesday, the big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving, will be sunny and milder with highs in the low-50s. Thanksgiving Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with some showers developing, especially in the afternoon hours.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High of 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. High of 51.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 53.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy