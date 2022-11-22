Wind gradually subsides overnight, giving way to slightly higher temps Tuesday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the wind gradually subsides overnight, and it will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid- and upper-40s.

NEXT: Wednesday, the big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving, will be sunny and milder with highs in the low-50s. Thanksgiving Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with some showers developing, especially in the afternoon hours.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High of 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. High of 51.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 53.