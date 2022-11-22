Sunny, cold today; warmup expected toward Thanksgiving

WHAT'S NEW: There is a threat of rain and windy conditions for the Thanksgiving Weekend ahead. Friday has the chance for showers in the afternoon hours and Sunday has possibly rain all day with breezy to windy conditions with a storm moving up the East Coast.

WHAT'S NEXT: The dry stretch of weather continues, right into Thanksgiving, but thankfully with temperatures warming up to seasonable levels for this time of the year, especially for Wednesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says expect a few clouds over night before a sunny Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: A few passing clouds but otherwise clear skies and breezy cold winds at times. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun, a light breeze and temps not as cold. Highs: upper 40s to 50. Lows: mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: * Pick of the week * - Mostly sunny with a return to typical temps for this time of year and a light breeze. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving – A mix of sun & clouds with overall nice temperatures. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: low 40s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday – Mostly cloudy & mild with overcast skies later on and a chance for rain for the afternoon hours. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy at times and seasonable temperatures. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Moderate rain throughout most of the day with breezy winds. Highs: low 50s. Lows: low 40s.