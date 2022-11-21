Read full article on original website
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Three Separate Louisiana Arson Cases. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 23, 2022, that it has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back to 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been charged with Simple Arson and Taking of...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
Head-on collision leaves Louisiana man dead
A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
Driver survives when 18-wheeler crashes into bayou
State police and two sheriff’s departments worked for hours to retrieve a tanker truck that crashed into a bayou in Louisiana. Louisiana State Police issued a traffic advisory Tuesday after an 18-wheeler driving on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish left the road and crashed into the water. Photos from...
St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide
Deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on reports of a shooting in the area.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
2 People Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash On La Highway 16 (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 north of Sims Road. According to the authorities, deputies were trying to stop a driver wanted for outstanding felony warrants. The driver did not stop, crossed the center line, and crashed into another car.
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
We're told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
