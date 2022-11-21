ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
