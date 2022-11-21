ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Footballer Mason Greenwood faces trial next year on attempted rape charge

By Eleanor Barlow
 5 days ago

A trial date has been set for Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood , who is charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old player appeared at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court for a hearing on Monday.

The footballer, wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, asked for a case management hearing to be held on February 10 next year.

A trial date was set for November 27 2023, with the case expected to last 10 days.

Pleas to the charges were not entered.

Greenwood’s parents were in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.

Judge Maurice Greene granted Greenwood bail with the same conditions as he was under before.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was bailed but was arrested in October for an alleged breach of conditions.

Greenwood was remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

A bail application was granted in a private hearing two days later and he was released from custody at HMP Berwyn, in Wrexham.

He was given bail with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

