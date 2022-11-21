ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic boss says Heathrow expansion will be ‘difficult’ to support

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wh5J0_0jIOVBlQ00

The Heathrow expansion will be “difficult” to support unless regulation of the airport is overhauled, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said the west London airport must be “priced fairly and open to competition”.

Heathrow is continuing to develop its plan to build a third runway, which was delayed by legal challenges and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech at the Airlines 2022 conference in Westminster, Mr Weiss criticised the airport’s attempt to raise charges and its decision to limit capacity.

He told the audience that Heathrow’s request to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for permission to introduce a “120% price hike in per passenger charges” would have been “a bad deal for consumers, airlines and the UK economy”.

Mr Weiss said airlines “fought long and hard” to ensure the CAA does not allow that to happen and urged the Government to “pay closer attention to the abuse of power by a de facto monopolistic airport”.

In June, the CAA said its “final proposals” involve the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger falling from £30.19 to £26.31 in 2026.

Mr Weiss also hit out at Heathrow imposing a cap on daily departing passengers in early July due to staff shortages, which caused flights to be cancelled.

Our efforts are firmly directed towards the constructive engagement and collaboration with the regulator and with the airlines to deliver great service for passengers this Christmas and into next year

Heathrow spokesman

He said the CAA must not allow Heathrow to “sleepwalk into another entirely avoidable period of disruption”.

He went on: “The regulatory framework and process is simply not working. It is broken and must be reformed.

“It must better balance the interests of airport shareholders with those of passengers and consumers.

“It must incentivise Heathrow’s owners to deliver an airport that is priced fairly and open to competition, focused on delivering a quality experience for airlines and their passengers, rather than excessive dividends for shareholders.

“Until that is achieved, it is difficult to see how expansion at Heathrow can be supported.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “To deliver the airport service passengers expect, two things are needed: for our regulator to give us the ability to invest in the airport; and for all the operators at the airport to work together building back capacity.

“These are our focus right now. Our efforts are firmly directed towards the constructive engagement and collaboration with the regulator and with the airlines to deliver great service for passengers this Christmas and into next year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Simon Calder tackles your travel question about cancelled flights, airport security rules and rail strikes

Rail predictionsQ: I am interested in what LNER are likely to do in December over the next set of RMT strike days – particularly 17 December? How many Edinburgh to London services will there be? And what happens to those of us with advance tickets? Are we automatically entitled to book a seat on another service, or what? We bought advance tickets through an agent that doesn’t seem to offer any option other than cancel for refund as far as I can see. We’ve got no choice but to travel that day.PeterA: As things stand, Saturday 17 December will be the...
The Independent

The Saw Doctors celebrate 30 years of touring UK on ’emotional’ night in London

Renowned Irish band The Saw Doctors have celebrated 30 years of touring the UK with a “special” and “emotional” night in London in front of a sell-out crowd.A pocket of the capital turned green for the evening as the band returned to play there for the first time in five years.The Saw Doctors were welcomed to the stage of a packed Brixton Academy by their legion of loyal fans, who had earlier enjoyed a performance by Irish singer Damien Dempsey.On a night when England fans were watching their team take on the US in the World Cup, much of London’s...
The Independent

‘Steady’ Black Friday for retailers despite cost of living crisis and rising prices

Retailers saw “steady” trading on Black Friday as firms feared rising prices and the cost of living crisis would keep shoppers away.Barclaycard Payments said sales volumes were consistent with what was recorded on Black Friday last year.As of 1pm, the credit card firm, which processes £1 of every £3 spent in the UK, said transaction volumes were 0.7 per cent higher year on year.Barclaycard said this included rapid sales around lunchtime, with the firm reporting a record number of transactions per second between 12 and 1pm.It comes after warnings that the shopping day could be muted due to pressure...
The Independent

Frustration for England fans in Qatar after World Cup draw with United States

Fans in Qatar were left frustrated but hopeful after England laboured to a 0-0 draw with the United States in their second World Cup 2022 game.The Three Lions could have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against a hard-working US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.The stalemate came after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.They did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup...
The Independent

New research to look at how quality of UK rivers can be improved

Five new research projects will investigate how pollution impacts UK rivers.Freshwater ecosystems are facing multiple pressures from a cocktail of pollutants, including chemicals, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, invasive species and land management practices.UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says that as a result, the majority of UK rivers fail to have good ecological status.Only 14% of waterways in England, 46% in Wales,  50% in Scotland and 31% in Northern Ireland reach the threshold.The stresses that are placed on our rivers are many and complex – from growing urban development to farming practices, increased diversity of chemicals and pharmaceuticals used by society, and pollution...
The Independent

Climate protesters occupy Berlin airport runway and ‘glue themselves to asphalt’

Security measures at a major Berlinairport are currently under review after police said a group of climate protestors had occupied a key runway and glued themselves to the asphalt.Flights to and from Berlin Brandenburg Airport were briefly disrupted on Thursday evening after six activists broke through the airfield’s security perimeter.A spokesperson for the international airport, located just south of the German capital, was quoted by German news agency dpa today as saying the incident was currently being reviewed in order to determine any further action needed.Berlin Brandenburg Airport said on its official Twitter account that as of 5.35pm local...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy