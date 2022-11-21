ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine

By ANGELA CHARLTON and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWYjt_0jIO1KoS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UYmJ_0jIO1KoS00

Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine .

Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing.

“This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said.

Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.

Nicu Popescu, Moldova’s foreign minister and minister for European integration, said at the Paris conference Monday that “the objective of today is to continue moving forward with ensuring peace, stability in our part of Europe.”

“Ukraine is facing this brutal Russian aggression but this aggression is posing a problem for everyone in Europe and that of course applies (to) Moldova,” he said. "Moldova is severely affected by this war economically, when it comes to the security of energy supplies."

Earlier this month, the European Union pledged 250 million euros (nearly $260 million) to help Moldova after Russia halved its natural gas supply. Moldova's energy crisis worsened when Transnistria — a Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova with a key power plant — also cut electricity to other parts of the country.

Sharply rising energy costs and skyrocketing inflation are set to put a huge strain on consumers in the country of about 2.6 million people as the cold season begins to grip.

Moldova relied heavily on Russian energy before the war, and has increasingly been looking to forge closer ties with the West. It became a candidate for EU membership in June, along with Ukraine. However, its joining the 27-nation bloc is contingent on a series of key reforms such as cleaning up corruption and the rule of law and full membership will take many years.

“We’ve had rockets, Russian missiles crossing our airspace,” Moldova's Popescu said. “We face multiple challenges so we are here to work with our European partners to alleviate the impact of this war on Moldova, to maintain peace and stability.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Moldova has been rocked by a series of worrisome events — with many fearing that the war could spill across its border. In July and August, scores of false bomb threats were reported in the country; missile debris landed last month in a Moldovan border village; in April, tensions in Transnistria soared after a series of explosions hit the breakaway region.

Moldova’s pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

———

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

———

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Associated Press

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Most of the money was earmarked to maintain campaign promises to offer further help to families and businesses coping with a surge in energy costs, and was on top of more than 60 billion euros already pledged by the previous government of Mario Draghi. Meloni said the “courageous” and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.
ABC News

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor...
ABC News

Ukrainian families reunite with children they say Russia kidnapped, put up for adoption

After being imprisoned by Russian authorities for 45 days Yevhen Mezhevyi told ABC News he was finally freed and quickly suffered another trauma: his children had disappeared. Mezhevyi had been separated from his family at a checkpoint in Mariupol as they were attempting to escape the besieged city. Officials imprisoned him because they thought he might have connections to the military.
AFP

Struggling Ghana plans tax rise, debt swap to secure IMF aid

Ghana's finance minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, presented the 2023 budget to parliament on Thursday, hiking tax and planning a debt swap as the country's negotiates an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Ofori-Atta said the IMF talks had made "substantial progress", with agreement on "fiscal adjustment path, debt strategy and financing".
CNBC

Europe's gas price cap leaves some nations dismayed, saying it's far too high

Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
Reuters

EU regulator warns of 'disappointing' vaccine booster uptake

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union has been "rather disappointing," an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter.
Quartz

🌏 UK’s got a tough year ahead

The OECD delivered a grim outlook for 2023. Out of the G7 nations, the UK economy is expected to perform the worst, while global growth is projected to drop to 2.2%. Gazprom threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe. The Russian state-owned company claims gas traveling via pipeline through Ukraine is not reaching its intended client, Moldova. In Ukraine, blackouts are expected to last for months following heavy damage to its energy grid.
The Associated Press

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets. South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely team to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle. However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had best chances: Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.
Reuters

Ghana at high risk of debt distress, finance minister says

ACCRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ghana will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants and extend a moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel in order to tackle a spiralling debt crisis, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday.
BBC

Next election will be independence vote - Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP will use the next general election as an attempt to show a majority of people in Scotland support independence. The first minister was responding to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling she does not have the power to hold a referendum next year. Ms Sturgeon...
nbcsportsedge.com

World Cup: Two heavy hitters make light work

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. The World Cup rolls around every four years, and there is a buzz in the air. This year the United States is participating and making the World Cup much more meaningful for those who support the US. They are set to open their campaign against Wales today. Here are a few bets for Tuesday's slate.
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy