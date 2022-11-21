ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Shallow quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

By STR, TIMUR MATAHARI, Dessy Sagita with Jack Moore in Jakarta, STAFF, ADEK BERRY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMvWx_0jILbnFz00
Wounded survivors of an earthquake are treated in the yard of a hospital in Cianjur, Indonesia, on November 21, 2022 /AFP

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

Doctors treated patients outdoors after the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital Jakarta, left hospitals in the West Java town of Cianjur without power for several hours.

"I regret to inform that 162 are dead. 326 are injured with most of them sustained fractures from being crushed in ruins," Ridwan Kamil, governor of worst-hit province West Java, told a press conference in a video seen by AFP. He said most of the victims were children.

Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed the toll to AFP.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, still lists the toll at 62. Due to miscounting, officials offered wildly fluctuating death tolls after an Indonesian stadium disaster last month.

The BNPB said 25 people remained trapped under the rubble as the rescue mission stretched into the night.

The agency said more than 2,000 houses were damaged and Kamil said more than 13,000 people were taken to evacuation centres.

"You can see it yourself, some got their heads, feet sewn outdoors. Some got stressed and started crying," Kamil said.

Kamil said power had been partially restored by the evening, without specifying if that meant by generators or connection to a power grid.

The afternoon quake was centred in the Cianjur region and local authorities earlier said as many as 700 had been wounded, warning the death toll could rise further.

"Because there are still a lot of people trapped on the scene, we assume injuries and fatalities will increase over time," Kamil said as ambulance sirens blared in the background.

Agus Azhari, 19, was with his elderly mother in the family home when their living room was destroyed within seconds, parts of the walls and roof collapsing around them.

"I pulled my mother's hand, and we ran outside," he said. "I heard people screaming for help from all around me," Azhari told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzRYL_0jILbnFz00
The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing /AFP

The majority of deaths were counted in one hospital, the head of Cianjur's local administration Herman Suherman said, with most of the victims killed in the ruins of collapsed buildings.

He told Indonesian media the town's Sayang hospital had no power after the quake, leaving doctors unable to operate on victims immediately.

More health workers were urgently needed due to the overwhelming number of patients, he said.

Locals rushed victims to the hospital in pickup trucks and on motorbikes, according to footage obtained by AFP.

- 'Emergency state' -

They were placed in front of the facility as residents spread a tarpaulin on the road for the bodies.

At another facility, Cimacan hospital, green tents were erected outside for makeshift treatment, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027iIh_0jILbnFz00
A man stands beside damaged houses following the earthquake in Cianjur on November 21, 2022 /AFP

Victims arrived covered in blood, while parents looked for their children.

Kamil, the governor, said multiple landslides had cut off road access to some areas and bulldozers were being used to reopen them.

Shops, a hospital and an Islamic boarding school in the town were severely damaged, according to Indonesian media.

Collapsed buildings and debris lined the streets in Cianjur. The town is situated in a hilly area where many houses are built with a mixture of mud and concrete.

"The ambulances keep on coming," Suherman said.

"There are many families in villages that have not been evacuated."

Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan told Metro TV authorities had rescued a woman and a baby from a landslide but a third person they found had died of their injuries.

- Jakarta rattled -

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first world leader to offer his condolences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CC6Z_0jILbnFz00
Local authorities have called for more medical aid after the quake toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java /AFP

"Indonesia was hit this morning by an earthquake of destructive and deadly force. Thoughts for all the victims," he wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent condolences and said Ottawa "stands ready to help in any way".

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is yet to respond to the quake.

Indonesia's meteorological agency said it recorded 62 aftershocks in Cianjur after the quake, with magnitudes ranging from 1.8 to 4.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage in Jakarta, a three-hour drive away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZ4cW_0jILbnFz00
Indonesia quake /AFP

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran to building exits in Jakarta as the quake struck.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly," she said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

Comments / 59

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Sadly those with so little live in areas of plate boundaries, and suffer the most when a quake hits.

Reply(8)
13
R E L
4d ago

thats why all those sheep in China were walking in circles for days. I almost guarantee thats why they were doing that for 12 days straigjt

Reply(5)
6
Kathleen Betz-Berthel
4d ago

Any coincidence that the earthquake in Indonesia and the eruption of the volcano in Russia are related?

Reply(4)
5
Related
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
The Independent

Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’

A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
iheart.com

Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy