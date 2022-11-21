Read full article on original website
Colorado Club Q shooting suspect is 'non-binary,' public defenders say
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect accused of killing five in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is described by public defenders as being "non-binary."
Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting
The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."
Ex-Army Major in ‘Combat Mode’ Brought Down Colorado Gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard M. Fierro was at a table in Club Q with his wife, daughter and friends on Saturday, watching a drag show, when the sudden flash of gunfire ripped across the nightclub. His instincts from four combat deployments as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan kicked in.
Advocate
Photos: Who Were the 5 Victims of the Club Q Shooting?
Remembering the Ones Lost in the Club Q Mass Shooting. Authorities on Monday revealed the five people who were killed when a gunman began shooting at Club Q, a gay club in Colorado Springs, Colo. The accused shooter is Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. "Our officers and detectives will continue to...
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
After the Colorado Springs attack, LGBTQ people are furious at the rhetoric targeting them
Elizabeth Pixie is angry. She’s angry that her friend Daniel Aston died in a shooting at Club Q. She’s angry that she had to move to Colorado from Texas because she felt unsafe as a trans woman there. And she’s angry with people who have spread anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online — some for years — leading up to the shooting.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity
The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’
UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own
The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years...
Colorado Springs mayor: LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting 'has all the trappings of a hate crime'
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says as the motive of the Club Q nightclub shooting remains under investigation, it “has all the trappings of a hate crime.”
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement
The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to "Get off Twitter."
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
