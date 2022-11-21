ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Photos: Who Were the 5 Victims of the Club Q Shooting?

Remembering the Ones Lost in the Club Q Mass Shooting. Authorities on Monday revealed the five people who were killed when a gunman began shooting at Club Q, a gay club in Colorado Springs, Colo. The accused shooter is Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. "Our officers and detectives will continue to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity

The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group

Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’

UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own

The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
