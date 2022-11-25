The best Black Friday air fryer deals – there’s good news and bad news

Something unexpected has happened to air fryers. They are now so popular that as Black Friday approaches, they're becoming increasingly hard to find in shops. The two top ‘most wished for‘ products on Amazon UK are air fryers from Ninja – which we actually have found a deal on – and Corsori – which, alas, we haven’t.

If you’ve been looking to add an air fryer into your cooking repertoire, our guides to the best Black Friday deals and – obviously – the best air fryers are good places to start. This Black Friday air fryer deals round up takes a deeper dive. We have deployed a combination of human deals seekers – ie: me – and high-tech VFM bots to ferret out the best deals on the nation's dwindling air fryer stocks.

Before you get too excited, let us be frank: the 'deals' on air fryers are not very impressive so far this Black Friday. There is a selection of models by brands we've never heard of, and cheap air fryers that are now slightly cheaper. But don't worry; we've also found the very best Black Friday air fryer deals – out of an admittedly disappointing batch thus far.

Black Friday air fryer deals: the cream of the crop

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer was £249 now £199 (certified refurbished) at eBay's Ninja Store

With a total of 9.5 litres of cooking space and two chambers to cook a main and a side simultaneously, this Dual Zone air fryer – aka the AF400UK – is in extremely high demand. Thankfully, Ninja have searched extra hard behind the sofa and suddenly found a batch of 'certified refurbished' units. They come with a one-year warranty, they're under £200, and most importantly, they are actually available to buy. But probably not for long…

Read our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid OL550UK was £299 now £219

Hold onto your hats: I have found a Ninja air fryer with actual money off. It's actually an Instant Pot-style multi-cooker – see also: the Duo Crisp further down this page. So you can pressure cook, slow cook, bake, roast and five other things, as well as air frying. The capacity of 6 litres isn't bad, and it's very well designed and gives great cooking results.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL: £249 , £148 at Very

Get the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer for under £150 in this Black Friday deal. Air fryers are in high demand this year and the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL does it all with its 9 auto cook functions.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer was £190 now £130

Now we're talking! A proper discount – £60 – on an excellent product. The one slight drawback here is that it's not really an air fryer; it's an Instant Pot pressure cooker that becomes a fryer when you switch its lid to the special air fryer-y one. That's great as long as you have space, because you're getting a far better, more versatile cooking vessel. If you don't have the space, well… that's an issue. But this is by far the best air fryer deal at Amazon right now.

NINJA Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer Amazon Exclusive version was £249 now £249

Yes, it's a discount of precisely £0, but this is the one everyone wants! As the name suggests, there are twin compartments here, giving a big, 9-litre capacity overall. It's great for (smallish) families and eager foodies alike, with precision control and battleship-like build quality. This copper-finished Amazon exclusive version is justifiably the #1 seller on their site, despite being at the more premium end, pricing-wise. This is good, because I like to dissuade people from buying cheap crud that breaks down in no time and brings no joy to use.

This model is now 'temporarily out of stock', Amazon will still sell one to you now, and email when it's back in stock. Okay.

Black fryer air Friday deals: the best of the rest

We don't think Nigella's food photographer will be panicking just yet (Image credit: Millie Fender)

Perhaps it's not so surprising that air fryers are selling out across the board. Not only are air fryers energy efficient – an essential feature in a cost of living and energy price crisis – but they do also make very tasty meals, quickly and without the need for large amounts of fat. This has led to a hype wave that's seeing them stripped from the shelves of Amazon, John Lewis, Currys et al. There are some more deals to be had however. Let us help you navigate this shopping minefield, this Black Friday week.

Salter EK4548 Dual Air Fryer £149

If you want a cheap dual-zone air fryer that's just like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone but a bit crappier, this Salter could be the answer to your prayers. Salter stuff always looks a bit basic but tends to be very well made and great value for (not much) money. You're waiting for the catch? Well there is one: this one is also 'temporarily out of stock', but if you buy one now, Amazon will let you know when you can actually have it in due course.

JOYOUNG Air Fryer 10 in 1 was £130 now £110.50

A saving of £20 on an air fryer from an obscure brand whose name is in all-caps? Sad to say, this is among the best deals on offer on air fryers right now. Beggars can't be choosers, I guess. On the plus side it's got 10 presets for the most commonly air-fried dishes, from fires to chicken to, erm, toast. There's a handy viewing window, and it seems extremely easy to use. On the minus side, I've never heard of JOYOUNG and on that basis I would hesitate to recommend it, but it's your money.

Magic Bullet Air Fryer was £84 now £65

You save a big £19 on this one, but the brand is so obscure, it makes JOYOUNG look like Ninja. It has no reviews at all on Amazon, which seems mind-boggling, but that's because it's only just arrived in the UK. Our US counterparts reviewed it, however, and gave it a lukewarm three stars – see link below. On the other hand, it's a cheap, compact air fryer that is actually available to buy in the sales. So there's that.

Read T3's Magic Bullet Air Fryer review

Tefal Easy Fry EY301840 Air Fryer: £94 , £75 at AO.com

Save £19 on the Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer at AO.com. Now under £80, this air fryer is ultra compact and creates healthy fried meals using little to no oil. Perfect for small kitchens.

Daewoo 4L single pot air fryer: was £119.99, now £59.99 at Robert Dyas

Save £60 – This simple air fryer is ideal for quick meals and dishes, from chips to chicken (though not a whole one). Features temperature and timer settings and a removable basket for easy cleaning.

Need more convincing? Check out T3's five-star Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer review

Some of the best air fryers to look out for this Black Friday

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer

This 11-in-1 multi cooker from Instant Pot can slow cook, roast, pressure cook and air fry all in one device. The big bonus here is when you take off the pressure cooker lid and put the heating element one on, it becomes an air fryer.

Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer

The Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer has a 10-litre capacity, glass door and shelves so it acts as a really small fan oven. Cooking functions include air frying, baking, roasting and dehydrating. With 'rotisserie' in the title, it's unsurprising that this air fryer comes with a spit for chickens and a rotating drum for chips and fries.

Why you should buy an air fryer

Air fryers, despite their name, are basically compact and energy efficient ovens that blast food to delicious crispness by using a high-powered fan to blast foods with hot air, in a compact cooking space. As a result, an air fryer can act as your oven and grill for roasting, baking and reheating leftovers, as well as various other functions on the more high-end models. What they can't do is really 'fry' food, which makes their name slightly odd. Ignore that though: air fryers are great.

Top air fryer brands include Tower, Cosori, Philips, Ninja, TEFAL, Instant Pot and Sage. The hype around Ninja air fryers in particular is rampant right now, and deservedly so. If we track down any further deals on these brands we'll let you know. We'll also do our best to appraise the merits of air fryers made by brands who we have never heard of, such as Yenssong, Dihl and MisterChef. Where does Amazon find these brands?