Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium to wrap U.S. leg of farewell tour

It was a night to remember for Elton John fans as the singer-songwriter performed a lively and emotional set at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the U.S. leg of what is expected to be his final tour.

Los Angeles holds a special place in John's heart, as his 1975 performances at the ballpark - in a sequined Dodgers uniform - were considered one of the most iconic shows of his early career.

Sunday he performed in a glittering Dodger-themed robe that was a callback to that original outfit.

John, 75, has said he plans to retire from performing at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. After wrapping up in Los Angeles, he'll perform in Australia and New Zealand early next year to conclude the tour.

The crowd - and the stage itself - were filled with celebrities. John called Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile to perform with him.

Carlile says Elton John has been an inspiration to her since childhood.

"It's so amazing," Carlile said. "It's a first time for me and a last time, of sorts, for him and it feels mystical."

Elton John has a long list of hits and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. Some of his most memorable songs include "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," "Bennie and the Jets," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Candle in the Wind" and many, many others.

He's a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1988 in recognition not only of his artistic contributions but his charitable work.

The Dodger Stadium performance will be available to stream on Disney+.