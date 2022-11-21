ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VznzO_0jIGRJgW00
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%

The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.

Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two years. The electric car maker’s shares are down more than 50% this year on investor fear that CEO Elon Musk will be distracted by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The market pullback adds to stock indexes’ losses from last week and followed news overnight from China, which announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. China’s ongoing strict lockdown policies have been crimping economic growth in the world’s second largest economy and stressing businesses.

“Some of the negativity that we’ve seen today is largely due to the idea that demand coming out of China maybe won’t be as strong as as people expected,” said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts, which has a large footprint in China, fell 2.2%. Las Vegas Sands slid 2.9%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 15.40 points to 3,949.94. The Nasdaq slid 121.55 points to 11,024.51. The Dow slipped 45.41 points to 33,700.28.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500. Apple slid 2.2% and Visa fell 2.1%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed down the index, as did energy stocks, which followed a 0.4% dip in the price of U.S. crude oil. Target fell 3% and Exxon Mobil dropped 1.4%.

Household goods makers, banks and other areas of the market kept the losses in check. PepsiCo gained 1.9% and Capital One Financial rose 2.4%.

Smaller company stocks lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 10.59 points, or 0.6%, to 1,839.14.

European markets mostly fell, while Asian markets closed lower.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.82% from 3.83% late Friday.

Investors face a relatively quiet week. Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early Friday.

The Federal Reserve will release minutes on Wednesday from its latest policy meeting and potentially give investors more insight into the central bank’s fight against inflation. The Fed remains a main focus for investors as it continues raising interest rates to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing.

The Fed has said that it could tone down the size of its rate increase, but that it may have to ultimately raise rates to a higher-than-expected level to reach its goal of taming painfully high prices. Its benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

Wall Street is concerned that the Fed could go too far in raising interest rates, which could hit the brakes hard enough on the economy to skid it into a recession. Inflation has been easing somewhat while key points of the economy, including consumer spending and employment, remain strong.

Investors don’t have much economic news to review this week, but some late earnings and corporate updates could provide more insight into inflation’s path and ongoing impact.

Carvana fell 12.5% after saying it will slash its workforce by 8% as inflation and higher interest rates squeeze the auto market.

Electronics retailer Best Buy and discount retailer Dollar Tree will report their latest financial results on Tuesday. Farming equipment maker Deere will report its results on Wednesday.___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Benzinga

Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Reuters

Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
msn.com

Dow ends nearly 400 points higher as investors await Fed minutes

U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday as traders gauged the impact of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and awaited Wednesday’s minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. How are stocks are trading. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 53.64 points, or 1.4%, at 4,003.58. The Dow Jones...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge

U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Citigroup, Manchester United, Nordstrom, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday:. — Shares of the heavy equipment maker jumped 5%, on track for a record close, after the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Deere also issued an upbeat outlook, saying it benefited from positive farm fundamentals and increased infrastructure investment.
msn.com

U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
AFP

Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace

Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow the pace of its rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy