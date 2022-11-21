Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday. AP photo

CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin.

Complete with a very happy ending.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.

“A little bit hard for me. A new experience,” Malkin said. “I’m glad we win. I would like to say thank you to Sid.”

The Penguins surprised Malkin with a pregame appearance by his son, Nikita, who read out the starting lineup — including his dad — in the locker room. Then Malkin’s teammates paid tribute to the 36-year-old center by copying his usual stretching routine during pregame warmups.

“I feel like it’s like yesterday I played my first game,” Malkin said, “and like tonight, it’s 1,000th game. It’s just crazy how fast this time (went).”

Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Crosby responded for the Penguins with 3:14 left, scoring his 10th of the season on a nice move in front.

Crosby, who has four goals and seven assists in his last four games, then tapped the puck over to Jeff Carter for an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago in its fourth consecutive loss.

“Unfortunately, we played from behind,” coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s really difficult, but give them credit, they came back. … We just got to make sure we’re able to sustain that right to the end.”

Malkin’s eighth goal of the season and No. 452 for his career lifted Pittsburgh to a 2-0 lead 2:27 into the second period. He skated to the front of the goal and knocked home a great feed from Ryan Poehling.

“We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this organization and the legacy that he’s built,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I know it was a special night for him. His family was here to celebrate with him, which was terrific. I think it just makes the experience that much more memorable, the fact that we come out on the winning column, for sure.”

Rakell then beat Arvid Soderblom with a sharp-angled shot from the left circle that went in off the goaltender’s right skate, making it 3-0 at 4:07.

Chicago, which lost 6-1 at Boston on Saturday night, responded with two goals in the final 10:21 of the period. First, Jason Dickinson set up Khaira’s second of the season. Then Kane beat Casey DeSmith off a slick feed from Jonathan Toews.

It was Kane’s first goal since Oct. 27 against Edmonton and No. 3 on the season, stopping a 10-game drought.

BLUE JACKETS 5, PANTHERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as Columbus sent Florida Panthers to its third straight loss.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal, and Yegor Chinakhov and Boone Jenner each added a goal for Columbus, which has won four of its last five at home. Tarasov faced a career-high 50 shots in his first win since Oct. 23.

Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Colin White scored for Florida, and Nick Cousins added two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots.