Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Florida announces four captains against Florida State

Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida redshirt tracker

Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

'Nole Thy Enemy: FSU vs. Florida preview

Dane Draper and Trey Rowland give you the in-depth information you're looking for on Florida State's upcoming contest against rival Florida in this episode of 'Nole Thy Enemy. Note: This podcast was recorded before news on a few more UF injuries were reported. You can subscribe to On The Bench,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to stop Florida's offense

Florida has been carried by their offense this season. More specifically, where Anthony Richardson goes, he tends to bring the Gators along with him. However, has it just been inconsistent performances or have defenses found patterns that disrupt Richardson's performances? Let's take a deep dive into Florida's offense to see how it ticks and what FSU can do to slow it down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
famuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Signs Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven, Florida

TALLHASEESS, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball signed two during the early signing period, one being guard Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven High School. "I'm elated over Kjei's decision to further his academic and basketball endeavors at FAMU," said Head Coach Robert McCullum. "I couldn't be more excited about adding Kjei to our program. In an era where fewer high school players are receiving Division I scholarship offers because of the transfer portal, Kjei is simply too talented to pass on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award

It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
MADISON, FL
valdostatoday.com

Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools

VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
VALDOSTA, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Attorney Randolph Proves Calculated Risks to be Key to Success

Attorney Randolph is a graduate of Florida A&M University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education. She also earned her Juris Doctor degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law. Attorney Randolph began her solo practice in November 2012, where her primary practice areas are family law, personal injury, probate, guardianship, and estate planning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County Commissioners Raise Minimum Wage to $15

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $15 an hour. The increase is effective immediately, according to the county. Previously, the county was in compliance with Florida’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. The state is increasing the wage by $1 each year until 2026 when it would reach $15 an hour.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

