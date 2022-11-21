Read full article on original website
Gators Hoops Exploring New Starting Lineup After Strong 2nd Half vs. FSU
The production Florida maintained against its in-state rival in the second half has Todd Golden exploring a potential lineup change with Xavier on the horizon.
FSU loses to Siena in their opening game at the ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State lost to Siena, 80-63, in their opening game of the ESPN Events Invitational from State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Thanksgiving Day afternoon. The Seminoles, who never led, trailed by as many 20 in the second half and never trailed by single digits over the final 17 minutes.
Florida announces four captains against Florida State
Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
Florida redshirt tracker
Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
'Nole Thy Enemy: FSU vs. Florida preview
Dane Draper and Trey Rowland give you the in-depth information you're looking for on Florida State's upcoming contest against rival Florida in this episode of 'Nole Thy Enemy. Note: This podcast was recorded before news on a few more UF injuries were reported. You can subscribe to On The Bench,...
247Sports
How to stop Florida's offense
Florida has been carried by their offense this season. More specifically, where Anthony Richardson goes, he tends to bring the Gators along with him. However, has it just been inconsistent performances or have defenses found patterns that disrupt Richardson's performances? Let's take a deep dive into Florida's offense to see how it ticks and what FSU can do to slow it down.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
FSU hoping it learned lessons last year to better keep emotions in-check vs. Florida
TALLAHASSEE – Expectations and stakes escalated ahead of last year’s regular-season finale against Florida as Florida State had something to play for after clawing back from an 0-4 start. A bowl game and a chance to beat their rival was right in front of the Seminoles, and the...
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
famuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Signs Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven, Florida
TALLHASEESS, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball signed two during the early signing period, one being guard Kjei Parker out of Winter Haven High School. "I'm elated over Kjei's decision to further his academic and basketball endeavors at FAMU," said Head Coach Robert McCullum. "I couldn't be more excited about adding Kjei to our program. In an era where fewer high school players are receiving Division I scholarship offers because of the transfer portal, Kjei is simply too talented to pass on.
Potential Wide Receiver transfer options who make sense for FSU
Players, per the NCAA’s new transfer window, can enter the database on Dec. 5 (the day after championship teams are selected) through Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15. For FCS players, the transfer window is open. For a school that has struck...
greenepublishing.com
Madison native wins Lifetime Achievement Award
It probably comes as no surprise to those who knew Frank Argenbright, Jr. when he was a youngster growing up in Madison that he would someday win a Lifetime Achievement Award for his business successes. Argenbright, who is now the head of the Argenbright Group, based in Atlanta, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beginning in 1979, with $500 in startup capital, Argenbright has built the Argenbright Group into a $1 billion global operation.
valdostatoday.com
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools
VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended state attorney prepares to fight for job at trial next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August. As the two prepare for trial, federal...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Attorney Randolph Proves Calculated Risks to be Key to Success
Attorney Randolph is a graduate of Florida A&M University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education. She also earned her Juris Doctor degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law. Attorney Randolph began her solo practice in November 2012, where her primary practice areas are family law, personal injury, probate, guardianship, and estate planning.
WCTV
Gadsden County Commissioners Raise Minimum Wage to $15
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $15 an hour. The increase is effective immediately, according to the county. Previously, the county was in compliance with Florida’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. The state is increasing the wage by $1 each year until 2026 when it would reach $15 an hour.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
247Sports
