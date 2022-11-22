Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson , residents in the area told The Guardian.

A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow ’s troops there.

This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.

Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.

It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will struggle to see out the coming winter.

Civilians are being evacuated from recently liberated areas of the Kherson region and neighbouring Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the colder months there.

Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40 per cent of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties with power.

The situation is particularly bad in Kyiv and nearby regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said.