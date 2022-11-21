Man recalls friends being shot, killed in Club Q shooting

Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting: Here's the latest updates 12:41

Joshua Thurman, like others, went to Club Q for a night of fun and excitement. Instead, he was inside fighting for safety before figuring out his friends were some of the victims killed in the mass shooting .

"I lost friends, I am not OK," Thurman said.

He and many others, who attended Club Q that night, are in disbelief after a lone gunman entered the venue and took the lives of five people, while injuring over two dozen others in the shooting.

CBS

"I'm sad because it should have been me. No one deserves this you know? It should have been me," Thurman told CBS News Colorado.

Thurman was on the dance floor when he heard the gunfire erupt. He thought the sounds ringing were a part of the music until he heard another round go off.

"I saw the flash of the muzzle when I looked to my left and I took off running into the dressing room," Thurman said.

He was joined by two others seeking safety as they shut off the lines, locked the doors and laid on the floor in silence until police arrived.

"It was a mix of scared, nervous, trying to be strong and trying not to be loud because even though the doors were locked, there was nothing stopping that man from coming in those doors if he wanted to," Thurman said.

Fortunately, the gunman didn't find Thurman or the other bystanders as they hid there for some time. Thurman crawled out from the private area and saw a police officer.

"I said, 'officer is it safe to come out now?'," said Thurman. While being escorted out of the crime scene, Thurman and others saw just how close they were to losing their lives. "Bodies on the ground, blood, shattered glass. It was just heartbreaking."

Thurman knows for Club Q and most importantly the LGBTQ+ community, it's a long road to recovery.

CBS

"We're shattered, we're broken. I don't know how we're going to get through this honestly, but we have no choice."