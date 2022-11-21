ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man recalls friends being shot, killed in Club Q shooting

By Justin Adams
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFupo_0jIA2yZZ00

Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting: Here's the latest updates 12:41

Joshua Thurman, like others, went to Club Q for a night of fun and excitement. Instead, he was inside fighting for safety before figuring out his friends were some of the victims killed in the mass shooting .

"I lost friends, I am not OK," Thurman said.

He and many others, who attended Club Q that night, are in disbelief after a lone gunman entered the venue and took the lives of five people, while injuring over two dozen others in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJwvt_0jIA2yZZ00
CBS

"I'm sad because it should have been me. No one deserves this you know? It should have been me," Thurman told CBS News Colorado.

Thurman was on the dance floor when he heard the gunfire erupt. He thought the sounds ringing were a part of the music until he heard another round go off.

"I saw the flash of the muzzle when I looked to my left and I took off running into the dressing room," Thurman said.

He was joined by two others seeking safety as they shut off the lines, locked the doors and laid on the floor in silence until police arrived.

"It was a mix of scared, nervous, trying to be strong and trying not to be loud because even though the doors were locked, there was nothing stopping that man from coming in those doors if he wanted to," Thurman said.

Fortunately, the gunman didn't find Thurman or the other bystanders as they hid there for some time. Thurman crawled out from the private area and saw a police officer.

"I said, 'officer is it safe to come out now?'," said Thurman. While being escorted out of the crime scene, Thurman and others saw just how close they were to losing their lives. "Bodies on the ground, blood, shattered glass. It was just heartbreaking."

Thurman knows for Club Q and most importantly the LGBTQ+ community, it's a long road to recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vss1h_0jIA2yZZ00
CBS

"We're shattered, we're broken. I don't know how we're going to get through this honestly, but we have no choice."

Comments / 9

truelydevine1
3d ago

Sending prayers up. The devil has his hands in everything and folks can not go to events and enjoy anymore without hate being the leader in tragedy.

Reply
4
"TOGETHERNESS"
4d ago

Joshua I am so sorry you and my friends had to go through this, my heart truly hurts right now. I was coming to celebrate your Birthday weekend and it turned into something I've never imagined.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
CBS News

Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
GREECE, NY
Shine My Crown

Jealous Ex Murders Woman While with Her New Boyfriend

A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, according to police documents. On Tuesday morning shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call at a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota apartment where Zaria Rashun McKeever was found shot to death. According to officials, the apartment door was broken in where they found the victim who they attempted to revive but were unsuccessful in doing so.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
People

Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina ​​​​​​woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
blavity.com

Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown

Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy