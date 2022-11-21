CITYPARK hosts World Cup watch parties Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – It may be Monday morning, but CITYPARK is throwing a couple parties.

There are two places to watch the game – The Ultra Club and the Brew Pub. However, The Ultra Club watch party is unfortunately sold out, while The Brew Pub is free.

These watch parties Monday, November 21 will give fans the chance to experience the new soccer stadium. CITYPARK of course is the new home of St. Louis City SC. So, Senegal will first take on the Netherlands at 10:00 a.m. Doors open at The Brew Pub, located at the northeast corner of CITYPARK at 20th and Olive Street, at 9:00 a.m. The match between the USA and Wales starts at 1:00 p.m.

The world cup officially started Sunday, November 20, where host Country Qutar took on Ecuador. Qutar is playing in their first-ever world cup. It’s eight hours later there than it is here, and there was a party out at some bars around St. Louis on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people packed Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove south. FOX 2 spoke with some fans originally from Ecuador. They brought drums and noisemakers, showing nothing but enthusiasm for their team.

“This was an opportunity for us to come over here and show that we are here,” “Why Amsterdam? Because it’s, you know, the soccer bar in St. Louis. We’ve been coming over here, I guess, at least for me, for the last eight years. Every single Ecuador game or Barcelona game, we’re always here.”

The Brew Pub watch parties are free for all fans. Entry is first come, first served, and you’re asked to enter through the northeast gate.

