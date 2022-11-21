BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK ‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19).

Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium.

On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show.

Related

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics

Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an Instagram Story , tagging Cabello and writing, “Love youuuuuu.”

And Cabello returned the favor on her respective Twitter account, and shared that she “Had the bestttt time singing Liar with you, Jisoo!!!! Thank you for having me @BLACKPINK.” The “Liar” singer accompanied her tweet with a series of snaps from her joining Jisoo on stage, and posing with the idol and the rest of her BLACKPINK bandmates backstage.

Fans in the comments section were beyond excited to see the pair performing with each other at the concert — under Cabello’s Twitter post, one fan wrote, “Such an amazing performance.. BLINKs love you CAMILA! One of the best collab stage ever …You guys killed it!” Another fanssaw the opportunity to bring up a more official collaboration with between the pop singers, and wrote that they “need to see Liar remix with @Camila_Cabello and Jisoo.”

See Cabello’s photos with Jisoo and BLACKPINK, and watch a fan-filmed clip of the pair singing “Liar” below.