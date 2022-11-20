What we know about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting

Read full article on original website
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Transgender Colorado lawmaker: Nightclub shooting the result of repeated ‘tropes, insults, and misinformation’
Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone (D) on Monday said the deadly shooting that left five people dead and 25 wounded at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., was the result of “tropes, insults, and misinformation” about the community. “The LGBTQ+ community woke up this morning to yet...
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Celebrities Speak Out Following Tragedy at an LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs
On Nov. 19, there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least five people died and an additional 18 were injured. While a definitive motive has not been confirmed, hate-filled rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community is very intense right now and likely has to do with the gunman's actions.
Colorado Springs mayor: LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting 'has all the trappings of a hate crime'
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says as the motive of the Club Q nightclub shooting remains under investigation, it “has all the trappings of a hate crime.”
Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bartender is one of five people who died in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday. ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina The post Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
Anderson Lee Aldrich faces 10 charges in mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man suspected in the fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that left five dead and dozens injured, is facing 10 charges relating to the shooting, according to court records. Court records show that Aldrich, 22, is facing five counts of first-degree...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Raleigh bar owner calls on stricter gun laws following mass shooting at Colorado club
A local bar owner in Raleigh is calling for better gun laws following a mass shooting that left five people dead at a Colorado nightclub Saturday.
Police identify suspect in custody after shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
On Saturday night, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub, opening fire and claiming the lives of five people and injuring at least 18, according to police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Marijuana Emergency Declared! Cripple Creek Imposes Six-Month Moratorium on Considering Any Cannabis Licenses
City Bombarded with Requests for Pot Shops, Following Pro-Reefer Vote. Even with an overwhelming endorsement of legal weed in Teller County’s gaming community, city leaders now want a lengthy time-out period so they can establish proper regulations and get a better handle on the pending marijuana situation. The pro-pot...
The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a man being murdered in the mountains, including calling for help twice. On June 10, the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along the 5200 block of Old Stage Road. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later appeared first on KRDO.
Suspects wanted for Pueblo West Walgreens burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October. PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items. If you have information, call […]
Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
