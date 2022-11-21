England thrash Iran whose players opt not to sing anthem

Jude Bellingham (L) opened the scoring as England roared to a 6-2 win in their World Cup opener against Iran /AFP

England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup challenge off to a flying start on Monday after the Iranian players chose not to sing their anthem in apparent support for anti-government protests at home.

The Iranian players stood impassively as their anthem rang out before their opening match of the tournament in the Qatari capital Doha.

Captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said before the game that the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in solidarity with the nationwide protests that have rocked Iran.

They were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September. Amini, an Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after she was arrested in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Iran's players opted not to sing their national anthem before the World Cup match against England /AFP

Despite a build-up to the game dominated by questions about the protests in their homeland, Iran made a dogged start before 19-year-old rising star Jude Bellingham headed England into the lead after 35 minutes.

Gareth Southgate's side galloped into a 4-0 lead thanks to two goals from man of the match Bukayo Saka and a fine Raheem Sterling strike before Iran belatedly fought back with Mehdi Taremi scoring.

England put the result beyond doubt as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish each netted before Taremi scored a consolation penalty at the Khalifa International Stadium.

- Armband ditched -

Seven European teams have abandoned plans to wear the 'One Love' armband at the Qatar World Cup /AFP/File

England's captain Harry Kane had been expected to wear a rainbow-themed armband for the match, but hours before kick-off, the English, German and five other European federations said they were abandoning the plan to wear the "OneLove" insignia.

The armbands have been widely viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The seven teams said they felt they had no choice but to ditch the plan because of the risk their captains would be shown a yellow card or sent off on the orders of football's world governing body.

"FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play," the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said in a statement.

They said they had been prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations because they had "a strong commitment to wearing the armband".

"However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play," they said.

- Ronaldo plays down row -

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that his recent row with Manchester United would not overshadow Portugal's preparations for their opening match with Ghana on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world-record 117 goals for his national team /AFP

Superstar Ronaldo will spearhead Portugal's attack at what will likely be his last World Cup, fresh from blasting United's owners and coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.

The 37-year-old has been reduced to a peripheral role at United this season and was suspended for a match after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

"I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won't shake the team," Ronaldo told reporters at the Portugal camp.

The other game in England's Group B pits the USA against Gareth Bale's Wales, playing in their first World Cup since 1958.

The Netherlands take on Senegal in Group A, with the African champions missing their injured talisman, Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but the three-time runners-up are back in business under veteran manager Louis van Gaal, who led the team to the semi-finals in 2014.

Meanwhile the Qatari media slammed their team after they were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador on Sunday, becoming the first host nation to lose their opening match of a World Cup.

"Our players didn't perform as needed," the Al Watan daily said. "Our national team skipped the opening."