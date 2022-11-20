Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
LSU adds 2024 Louisiana CB to recruiting class that now ranks No. 1
During LSU’s 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday night, the Tigers received some more great news as 2024 four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter. Brian Kelly continues to ‘Recruit the Boot’ as Foster is from New Orleans and plays for Warren Easton High School....
