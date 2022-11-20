ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Listen...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy