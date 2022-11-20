Read full article on original website
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers, sources say
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed running back Darrell Henderson off waivers on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup to starter Travis Etienne, sources told ESPN.
Titans offensive coordinator working until something changes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing’s charges for speeding and driving under the influence. Titans coach Mike Vrabel says things could change. The Titans returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend off after their win at Green Bay. Vrabel says this is the status quo as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Sunday. Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning. His arrest came hours after the Titans turned in their best offensive performance this season in winning for the seventh time in eight games.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week. Dallas hosts the New York Giants in a battle for second place in the NFC East and Minnesota hosts New England.
Bills run game finding its way with Singletary, Cook
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills running attack is finally starting to get going after Devin Singletary and James Cook each played a big role in Buffalo’s win over Cleveland to snap a two-game skid. Singletary and Cook each finished with 86 yards rushing on a day quarterback Josh Allen turned in season lows with 197 yards passing and 7 yards rushing. The running backs’ performances were a valuable reminder for Buffalo’s offense to find some semblance of balance when the passing game is struggling. Buffalo was the “home” team in Detroit against Cleveland after a lake-effect storm led the NFL to relocate the Bills game. Buffalo returns to Detroit on Thanksgiving, this time to play the Lions.
Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets. The underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants. Saleh said the benching is a reset for the second-year quarterback. Wilson had a dismal performance last Sunday in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots in New England. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards. Joe Flacco will be White’s backup.
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell has his work cut out for him this week with the Vikings coming off a blowout loss to Dallas four days before their next game against New England. O’Connell was drafted by the Patriots in 2008. He learned a lot from his time there under coach Bill Belichick and will find himself on the opposite sideline from a significant influence on his career. The Vikings are 8-2. The Patriots are 6-4. They beat the New York Jets last week. This is the first Thanksgiving home game in Vikings history. They’re 6-2 all time on the holiday.
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t go away on its own. The Vikings will put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm and upright against New England. The Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times. The Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks with 42. New England is next with 36. No player in the NFL this season has attempted more passes under pressure than Cousins with 109, according to Sportradar.
Week 11 provided happy returns across NFL
It was a rare week of happy returns in the NFL. After only one kick or punt was returned for a touchdown in the first 10 weeks of the season, two were taken back in memorable fashion on Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kickoff return for Atlanta and Marcus Jones did it on a punt for New England. That marked the second time in the past three seasons that there was a kick and punt return touchdown on the same day. It also happened on Dec. 26, 2021.
