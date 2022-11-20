Texas Southern's Head Coach Clarence McKinney Will Return For 2023

Texas Southern expected to return as the head football coach for the 2023 season.

HOUSTON, TX - Clarence McKinney will return as the head football coach of the Texas Southern Tigers in 2023, according to Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Cooper. TSU VP of Athletics Kevin Granger confirmed the report with HBCU Legends by saying, "we haven't made any decisions otherwise."

Texas Southern lost to Alabama A&M 24-20 in the season finale on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Tigers had a 20-3 lead in the 4th quarter and allowed 21 unanswered points to the Bulldogs.

McKinney is 9-27 as the head coach of Texas Southern. In 2022, he's done a tremendous job attempting to turn around a struggling TSU Tigers football program.

Before falling to Alabama A&M, the Tigers were on the verge of recording the program's first official winning season since 2002. The league vacated Coach Cole's 2009 SWAC Championship season due to violations.

Texas Southern QB Andrew Body in pregame warmups before meeting Grambling State at PNC Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Quarterback Andrew Body should return for his junior season, and several talented skill-position players. The offense began to open for Body toward the end of the season. He will have a profoundly gifted wide receiving corps, returning without a senior leaving the group. Also, highly productive junior running backs LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard are expected to return for another campaign.

Defensively, TSU will lose the heart of the defense with starters in defensive end Demontario Anderson, and linebacker Tarik Cooper will graduate. However, redshirt freshman Michael Atkins has years of eligibility remaining to strengthen a vastly-improved Tigers defensive line.

In 2023, McKinney will enter his fifth year as the head coach at Texas Southern with a 9-27 coaching record.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: