Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Voters punish Duke for loss to Kansas

Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note. But Duke experienced its first loss under Scheyer last ...
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newsoforange.com

Selling my house: A funhouse ride, minus the fun

A few weeks ago, I shared a story about the time my wife and I moved from our home to another, larger home, only to realize the landlord was a little neurotic, the house was too much of a project, and we ended up moving back in to our original home.
BURLINGTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen

Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
DANVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
raleighmag.com

Scott Crawford Opening New Restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works

Exciting news! Raleigh Magazine got the exclusive scoop on Scott Crawford’s newest endeavor. … The renowned chef is opening a new restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works. Located in the development‘s Bowtruss Building, the concept (anticipated to open next year) takes inspiration from Crawford’s travels and will feature a unique type of cuisine yet to be found at one his existing restaurants—plus an outstanding bar program.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

