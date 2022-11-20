Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history
The UNC basketball standout is destined to etch his name in the history books in Chapel Hill.
Voters punish Duke for loss to Kansas
Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note. But Duke experienced its first loss under Scheyer last ...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
NC State football looking at 'massive overhaul' this offseason?
Pack Pride's Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss what could come next after a season with high expectations continues to go downhill.
newsoforange.com
Selling my house: A funhouse ride, minus the fun
A few weeks ago, I shared a story about the time my wife and I moved from our home to another, larger home, only to realize the landlord was a little neurotic, the house was too much of a project, and we ended up moving back in to our original home.
wallstreetwindow.com
TWO WONDERFUL SURPRISES…IN DANVILLE! – Barry Koplen
Because I’d heard only parts of the radio station’s ad for the Mount Hermon Fresh Meat Market, I wasn’t sure how to find it. What appealed to me was the ad’s simplicity, its promise of good quality at fair prices. In many ways, that ad reminded me of the ‘down home’ quality of ones my Dad had made many years ago.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Shooting, New Chapel Hill Police Chief, Field Hockey Title
In today’s news: Hillsborough police seek a shooting suspect, Chapel Hill names its next police chief, and UNC field hockey wins the NCAA title.
The Daily South
How This North Carolina Family Changed People's Minds About Fruitcake
When Berta Lou Scott was a little girl in the 1930s, she loved all the things her mother baked for Christmas—except fruitcake. Too dry, too filled with candied things, not enough nuts. Today, Berta Lou is North Carolina’s queen of fruitcake. Yes, we know—a lot of you think...
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
raleighmag.com
Scott Crawford Opening New Restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works
Exciting news! Raleigh Magazine got the exclusive scoop on Scott Crawford’s newest endeavor. … The renowned chef is opening a new restaurant at Raleigh Iron Works. Located in the development‘s Bowtruss Building, the concept (anticipated to open next year) takes inspiration from Crawford’s travels and will feature a unique type of cuisine yet to be found at one his existing restaurants—plus an outstanding bar program.
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for Thanksgiving
Starting today, the famous gas station/convenience store Sheetz will be dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving holiday at every location that sells that specific type of gas.
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
Deer wanders into Raleigh grocery store
A couple of Raleigh firefighters had their hands full Friday when a deer was found roaming around a local grocery store.
As Bahamas service begins, two other airlines increase overseas flights from RDU
RDU now has flights to more international destinations than it did before the pandemic.
Comments / 0