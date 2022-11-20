ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars safety fined for hit on Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aZBi_0jHx2SX500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has officially been fined for his hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster last week.

Cisco was fined $6,612 for unnecessary roughness on the hit that sent Smith-Schuster into concussion protocol and put him out for the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill raffling off custom cleats

A flag was thrown on the play but, referees later said there was no foul for unnecessary roughness.

For context, earlier this season, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Officials said he used abusive language towards Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

FOX4 News Kansas City

