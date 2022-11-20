The Florida Gators have officially joined the race for 2024 five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, according to 247Sports. UF offered the Lake Cormorant (Mississippi) lineman a scholarship on Monday afternoon when running backs coach and area recruiting specialist Jamar Chaney caught up with him. This wasn’t the first time Florida had reached out to Franklin and the junior was expecting an offer at some point.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO