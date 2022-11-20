ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tula Tacos in downtown Lafayette to close its doors this week, owners announce

Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday. The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA

