FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
theadvocate.com
Farmers markets, 'Stranger Things' escape room, stargazing: Around Baton Rouge
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org. SATURDAY. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET:...
theadvocate.com
Tula Tacos in downtown Lafayette to close its doors this week, owners announce
Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, will close its doors for good this week, owners announced Monday. The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday before being shuttered, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
