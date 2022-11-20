Man shot while riding in his car on Long Island Expressway

A man was shot while riding in his car on the Long Island Expressway on Sunday morning.

Police say the 26-year-old was shot in the leg through his front driver's door going eastbound near the BQE exit around 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police are now looking for a green or gray sedan where the shot came from.

It is unknown if this was a road rage incident. Police are currently investigating.

The body of a missing hiker has been found off a trail at the Ramapo Valley reservation in New Jersey.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News