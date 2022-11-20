Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
The New York Jets benched underachieving quarterback Zach Wilson after he was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards with several wayward throws in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams
Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday. The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates after Tuesday practice
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has been a focus for Bulldogs fans since getting hurt on the second play of the Bulldogs’ second game this fall. While it remains to be seen when the sophomore wide receiver will be back on the field, his head coach told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell is making progress.
Georgia favored to blow out Tech
Georgia football will get a break from the cold weather and a grueling SEC schedule with Georgia Tech coming to town as a 33-point underdog. Coach Kirby Smart has won four in a row in what has become a lopsided series, with UGA winning 17 of the last 20. The Bulldogs have won by an average count of 45-8.75 over the past four years, including last season’s 45-0 romp in Atlanta.
FINAL: Georgia falls to UAB 87-73
The Bulldogs saw their 3 game win streak come to an end in the “Sunshine Slam” championship this afternoon
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel compares Georgia to LSU, could come down to quarterbacks
ATHENS — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he sees some key similarities in Georgia and LSU, to the extent the SEC title game could come down to a battle of quarterbacks. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 6-ranked Tigers play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both looking to secure spots in the four-team CFP field.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Bo Hughley: Prized OT commit will make long-awaited return to UGA this week
Bo Hughley is going to go to Georgia. That’s the short-term story for this week. He told DawgNation he will be back in Athens on Saturday for the Georgia Tech game. That will mark his first game trip to check out the ‘Dawgs this year. He’s taken a...
247Sports
Kirby Smart credits Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key in team’s turnaround
Back in 1998, Kirby Smart was a senior safety at Georgia and Brent Key was a sophomore right guard at Georgia Tech. Fast forward 24 years, and the two will square off once again — although this time, they’ll be wearing headsets instead of helmets. Smart’s Bulldogs are...
What should a coach expect when taking the Georgia Tech job?
247Sports' Emily Proud and Carl Reed discuss the head coach vacancy at Georgia Tech and what the eventual hire should expect when taking the job.
