WRDW-TV
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
Augusta man wanted for Home Invasion, Kidnapping
One Person Dead after Stabbing in Washington County
Washington County, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that left one man dead in Washington County. Investigators say a Washington County woman is suspected of stabbing 54 year old Edward Porter after an incident in a mobile home in Harrison, Georgia. Porter was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators […]
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
wfxg.com
3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
WLTX.com
Vehicle found down embankment at North Augusta park leads to discovery of shooting victim
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after convenience store robbery
WRDW-TV
Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
wgac.com
Local Teacher Identified as Second Suspect in Sunday Murder
A Pre-K teacher at Lake Forest Hills Elementary School was taken into custody yesterday in connection with a man’s death in Richmond County on Sunday. 38-year-old Stephanie Overton was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. on Tullicks Hills Road. Overton was the second person charged with murder in the case. Forty-year-old Angel Burley, Hill’s former girlfriend, was arrested Monday.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
WRDW-TV
S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
