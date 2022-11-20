Read full article on original website
bad_cop_no_doughnut
2d ago
and that's the type of person who will get more money because people voted no on 27.
Reply
4
Related
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Yankton pleads not guilty
YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The suspect of a woman’s murder in Yankton pleaded not guilty on Monday. According to court documents, Trevor Harrison, 36, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor, one count of committing a felony while armed with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction.
News Channel Nebraska
Court indicts Scotts Bluff County man on federal drug ring charges
A man from Scotts Bluff County serving a lengthy sentence in the South Dakota Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has been convicted in federal court of running a large drug ring out of the prison. 38-year-old Ray Camacho Sr is the last of 22 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit ends in crash; Homeless Task Force report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Wednesday. Start your day with what you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. One woman was taken to the hospital and a man is behind bars after an alleged pursuit in Sioux Falls. The driver, 27-year-old Terry Blake, took off. Officials...
brookingsradio.com
Arrest made in Brookings counterfeiting case
Brookings police arrest a man for passing counterfeit $20 bills at a number of local businesses. Over the past several weeks, Brookings Police and the Brookings County Sheriff’s Department have received reports of bogus bills. Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith says, with the assistance of observant citizens, they were...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash; Drive-by shooting; Giving Tree donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the eastern part of town that left one woman dead. Rapid City Police...
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
kelo.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
Comments / 3