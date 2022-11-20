Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation following the death of a three-year-old. They are investigating the death of Demetrius Bibb of Montgomery. On Monday at about 4:11PM, police were called to the 1800 block of Astrid Place West in reference to a missing infant. Police say a report...
Columbus Police investigating a two-vehicle crash on West Britt Road near the Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Britt David Rd. in front of the Columbus Airport. The accident caused two lanes on West Britt Road to be closed, and the crash site is still active, with law enforcement directing traffic through multiple […]
alabamanews.net
Two Shot in Separate Montgomery Shootings, One Killed
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened at about the same time. One of the shootings was fatal. Police say at about 4:30PM Monday, they were called to the 5700 block of Villas Lane, off Gas Light Curve. Officers found a man who had been shot and killed. Also...
alabamanews.net
I-85 Southbound Shut Down as of 5:30AM Wednesday
Interstate 85 Southbound at Mile Marker 21 is shut down at this time due to two accidents. The first accident involved a car hauler with no injuries. The second accident occurred as a secondary accident and involved a Shorter Fire Department Engine. A tractor trailer breeched our safety zone which...
WTVM
Columbus PD locate 79-year-old with possible dementia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department located a missing 79-year-old man. Police say Harold McBride has been located and is safe.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
wtvy.com
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Woman Killed in Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a Montgomery County woman. State troopers say 34-year-old Jennifer Menefee of Ramer was driving an SUV that left the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 10:03PM...
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVM
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured. According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for...
WTVM
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
Alabama woman killed when car overturns, strikes tree
An Alabama woman was killed Saturday night when her car overturned and struck a tree. Alabama state troopers said Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, of Ramer, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday when Menefee’s 2015 Nissan Murano left the Montgomery County 28,...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel
Montgomery firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a vacant hotel early Sunday morning. Assistant Fire chief Stanley Cooper says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. at a former hotel in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. He says the building had a fence surrounding it. Heavy smoke was...
Comments / 1