Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and slick conditions. Additional snow accumulations of a trace. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and slick conditions. Additional snow accumulations of a trace. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 10:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING
