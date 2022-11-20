Effective: 2022-11-23 08:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-23 09:13:00 AKST Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Central Aleutians; City and Borough of Yakutat; Eastern Aleutians; Kodiak Island; Municipality of Skagway; Northeast Prince William Sound; Pribilof Islands; Southeast Prince William Sound; Western Aleutians; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION RESPONSES ARE REQUIRED FROM --------------------------- * All Coastal Weather Forecast Offices in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California * USAF 11th Rescue Coordination Center at Elmendorf AFB * California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska State Warning Points * Emergency Management British Columbia * The Pacific Storm Prediction Centre in British Columbia * Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii * U.S. Coast Guard 11th, 13th, 17th District Offices * U.S. Coast Guard Kodiak COMMSTA and CAMSPAC Point Reyes, CA * Canadian Coast Guard MCTS COMOX and/or Victoria * FAA Regional Operations Center in Seattle * All Pacific Coast Tsunamiready Community Warning Points. RESPONSES SHOULD INCLUDE ------------------------ * Time-of-receipt * Agency name * Email address * Phone number Weather Service Offices should respond in accordance with local directives. All others should reply by one of the available methods below. SEND RESPONSE BY ---------------- * Web - ntwc.arh.noaa.gov/commtest/index.html * Email address - ntwc@noaa.gov * AFTN address - PAAQYQYX * AWIPS - TMA * Fax - 907-745-6071 ...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION

